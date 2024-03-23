Kerala govt moves SC, challenges President’s decision to withhold assent for bills

In an unprecedented move, the Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court against President Droupadi Murmu, challenging her decision to withhold assent for four bills passed by the state Assembly without providing any reason. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has also been named in the petition for allegedly delaying the bills and subsequently referring them to the President for consideration.

In its petition, the Kerala government contended that the President’s decision to withhold assent for the four bills without providing any reason violates Articles 14, 200, and 201 of the Constitution.

The Kerala government argued that the action was arbitrary and lacked Constitutional morality. The petition seeks to recall the presidential reference to the seven bills. It also sought to declare the action of the Governor in reserving the seven bills passed by the Assembly, including the four bills for the consideration of the President.

The petition seeks that the action of the President in not granting assent to the four bills — the University Laws (Amendment) (No.2) bill 2021, the Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022, the University Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the University Laws (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill 2022 — be declared unconstitutional.

The Kerala government has made the Union government, Secretary to the President of India, and the Additional Secretary to the Kerala Governor as respondents in the case.