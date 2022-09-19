Kerala governor accuses CM of conspiracy to intimidate him

In an extraordinary move, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, on Monday, held a press conference at the Raj Bhavan here and levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government.

Displaying video clippings of him being allegedly heckled at the at the Indian History Congress held in Kannur university campus in December 2019 on TV screens installed at the press conference venue, Arif Mohammed Khan said a senior functionary who is now in the Chief Minister’s Office can be seen in the visuals preventing the police from discharging their duties.

He was referring to K K Ragesh, private secretary to the Chief Minister.

“He (Ragesh) rises from the seat, goes down to where the fracas is happening and stops the police from acting. The police wanted to do their duty but Ragesh stopped them. He left the stage even before I could finish my speech,” the Governor said. Possibly, this could be why he was rewarded, the Governor added.

Stating that there was a conspiracy to intimidate him at the History Congress held in Kannur, he said, “They had come prepared with over 100 placards, big ones. Tell me, is there anything spontaneous bout this? Can you prepare so many placards in 5-10 minutes?”

He alleged that Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran was also part of the conspiracy. “It was he who invited me, in effect ensuring my presence at the History Congress,” Khan said

“In a state where people are arrested for wearing black shirts, these things happen. The police personnel tried to control the situation and stopped the people from reaching me,” he said

The Governor said he is raising the matter more than two years after the incident, as the police didn’t take suo motu action on it, though it was a cognisable offence.

The governor quoted from Section 124 of the IPC which says anyone who assaults or wrongfully restrains, or attempts to restrain President of India or the Governor from exercising their duty is liable to be punished with imprisonment up to seven years and a fine.

Hitting out at historian Irfan Habib in the context of the 2019 incident, the governor said, “Irfan Habib is the icon of the ideology which believes in use of force against those holding a different view. If they can attack people inside a plane , what is so surprising if they try to attack me on the stage.”

He also released three letters from the Chief Minister at the press meet and said that the Chief Minister visited him in connection with the appointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor. “Chief Minister visited me at the Raj Bhavan seeking reappointment of the Kannur VC. I told him, I will give weightage to Gopinath Raveendran. As he pressurised me, I decided to accept his demand. He also asked me to avoid the procedures of VC appointment,” the governor said.

The governor said he would not give assent to the University amendment Bill as it curtails the power of the Chancellor and dilutes the autonomy of the universities.

He also made it clear that he would not give assent to Lok Ayukta amendment Bill which gives powers to the accused to sit on judgment on complaints against him. “I can’t allow the accused to judge their own causes,” he added.

Coming down heavily on the government’s failure to raise revenue from various sources, Khan said it was a shame the sources of revenue of the state were primarily based on lottery and alcohol sales.

“Lottery and alcohol are our main sources of revenue. What a shame. Instead of doing anything for the people, like developing infrastructure, building roads or improving our tourism, their attention is focused on silencing those who differ with them. They are not even ready to spare the Raj Bhavan,” he said.

Following Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government, KPCC president demanded an impartial probe into the allegations