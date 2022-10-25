Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as chancellor of the universities in the state, has, on Tuesday, issued showcause notices to the vice-chancellors of two more universities asking them to explain why their appointment should not be considered as “void ab initio” in the wake of a recent Supreme Court order.

The notices have been sent to Sree Narayana Guru Open University Vice-Chancellor PM Mubarak Pasha and Digital University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath. They have been asked to submit their replies before 5 pm on November 4.

Mubarak Pasha and Saji Gopinath were appointed the first vice-chancellors of the respective universities in 2020. With this, the total number of vice-chancellors, who were served show cause notices by the governor, in his capacity as chancellor, rose to 11.

In the showcause notice, the Khan told Gopinath and Pasha that they were appointed based on the recommendation of the government and not on the basis of the recommendation of a search cum selection committee as prescribed in the UGC regulations.

Citing Supreme Court ruling, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor of the universities of the state, on Sunday, asked the vice-chancellors of nine universities in the state to resign from their posts before 11.30 am on Monday. Since none of the vice chancellors complied with his directive, the Governor on Monday issued showcause notices to all these nine vice chancellors asking them to submit their replies by November 3.

The apex court had on 21 October quashed the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajasree M S, observing that as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules, the search committee constituted by the state should have recommended a panel of not less than three suitable persons among eminent people in the field of engineering science to the chancellor but instead it sent only one name. The apex court had held that a vice-chancellor selection committee constituted contrary to the UGC regulations or appointment made on the basis of a single name panel shall be “illegal and void ab initio”.

The Raj Bhavan took the stance that the judgment of the apex court is applicable to all vice-chancellors appointed in violation of UGC regulations.

Meanwhile, Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran said he didn’t understand why the governor gave him a showcause notice.

“I don’t understand why the governor gave me a show cause notice. How do I answer why I was appointed? The showcase should be given by the people who appointed me.I did not hire me. This should be asked of the person who gave me the job,” said Gopinath Ravindran.