Kerala Fire and Rescue Services officials to face music for training PFI

Strict action awaits some officials in Kerala Fire and Rescue department for imparting training to workers of the Popular Front of India(PFI)’s newly constituted Rescue and Relief Popular Front in Aluva in Ernakulam district this week.

Officials attached to the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, a department attached to the Kerala police, had trained the PFI activists on Wednesday in pulmonary resuscitation (resuscitation treatment) and fire rescue operations.

Trouble started after the pictures of the training programme surfaced on social media and then came an encore from several quarters forcing the authorities to conduct a probe.

The probe was headed by the chief of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services B.Sandhya and those in the know of things said that she has recommended action against those involved.

Around five officials from the Ernakulam- Fire and Rescue department are likely to be suspended as Sandhya’s report has now been submitted to the State Home secretary.

According to the rules, while this department engages in conducting training programmes to organisations, the reason for the ‘action’ is dereliction of duty by the officials as rules were violated.