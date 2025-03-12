Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-132 lottery results out – Check winning numbers!

The wait is over for lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results for the Fifty Fifty FF-132 draw, held today at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction for March 12, 2025. With a whopping ₹1 crore up for grabs as the top prize, excitement has been running high among participants.

And the Kerala lottery jackpot winner for March 12, 2025 is…

The lucky ticket number FS 375864 has bagged the grand prize of ₹1 crore! If this is your ticket, congratulations—you’ve just become a crorepati!

Meanwhile, the second prize of ₹10 lakh goes to ticket FP 179160, making its holder another big winner in today’s draw.

Other winners of Kerala lottery (March 12, 2025):

For those who missed out on the top prizes, there’s still good news. Here are the winners for the third prize of ₹5,000:

0954, 1004, 1189, 1343, 2447, 3425, 3682, 3724, 3914, 4661, 5198, 5439, 7478, 7489, 7745, 7990, 8718, 9045, 9284, 9646, 9772, 9940

Additionally, multiple ticket holders have secured the consolation prize of ₹8,000. If your ticket number is 375864 but belongs to series FN, FO, FP, FR, FT, FU, FV, FW, FX, FY, or FZ—you’re in luck!

Complete prize breakdown

The Fifty Fifty FF-132 lottery offers multiple prize tiers, making it one of Kerala’s most exciting weekly draws:

– 1st Prize: ₹1 crore

– 2nd Prize: ₹10 lakh

– 3rd Prize: ₹5,000

– 4th Prize: ₹2,000

– 5th Prize: ₹1,000

– 6th Prize: ₹500

– 7th Prize: ₹100

– Consolation Prize: ₹8,000

How to check and claim your prize

If your ticket number matches any of the winning numbers, keep it safe! Winners should verify their tickets against the official Kerala Lottery results published by the government. Prizes above ₹5,000 must be claimed at a lottery office or an authorized bank with valid ID proof and the original ticket.

The Kerala State Lotteries conduct the Fifty Fifty draw weekly, with 108 lakh tickets made available each time. If today wasn’t your lucky day, there’s always another chance to win big in the next draw.

Stay tuned for more updates, and good luck for the next round!