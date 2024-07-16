Kerala: Family attacked for not giving way to MLA’s vehicle

A family, including a pregnant woman, was allegedly attacked at Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram after they reportedly refused to give way to MLA G Stephen’s vehicle on Monday evening.

The family has alleged that the MLA and DYFI activists vandalized their car and physically assaulted them. The family has filed a complaint against the MLA and the DYFI workers at Kattakada police station.

The family, returning from a wedding reception, was assaulted by a group allegedly angered by their failure to give way to the MLA’s vehicle, it is reported.

Meanwhile, G Stephen denied the allegation, stating he did not request to clear the way for his car. Stephen said that he was in the wedding auditorium during the incident and was unaware of who attacked the family.