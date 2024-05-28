Kerala: Dy SP MG Sabu suspended for breach of discipline

Alappuzha Crime Branch Dy SP MG Sabu, who attended a party hosted by a goon leader in Angamaly, has been suspended for breach of discipline and tarnishing the image of police.

The suspension order was issued on Tuesday based on the report of Ernakulam Rural SP, highlighting that Sabu’s actions amounted to serious breach of discipline.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier directed the State Police chief to suspend the erring police officer from service. The order stated that the reputation of the police and the government had been tarnished due to the incident.

A police team in Angamaly, part of Operation AAG (Action Against Goons), found that their superior officer, Alappuzha Crime Branch DySP MG Sabu accepting the hospitality of a local goon leader at his house during a raid on Sunday evening.

The cops led by Angamaly Sub-Inspector found Sabu and three other policemen accepting the hospitality of Thammanam Faizal at his house in Angamaly.

The police officers including the DySP tried to flee when Angamaly SI and team came to Faizal’s house.

In an attempt to escape, the DySP hid in the washroom. The police received intelligence input suggesting the arrival of unidentified individuals at Faisal’s residence, prompting swift action.

Two police officials were suspended on Monday by the District Police Chief following the incident. The suspended officials include DySP’s driver and an official from the AR camp.

Thammanam Faisal, also known as George, is one of the first criminals slapped with KAAPA (Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act) in the state.

The Dy SP Sabu had only four days left to complete his service as he was slated to be retired from service on May 31. Now, the police officer has been suspended before retirement.