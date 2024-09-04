Kerala: CPM to discuss Anvar’s complaint on Friday

The CPM leadership in Kerala has decided to consider party- backed independent MLA PV Anvar’s complaint against top police officers in the state including Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Political Secretary.

The state leadership of the Left party feels that the allegations raised by Anwar are serious and those require a through probe. Indications are that the CPI-M state Secretariat scheduled to meet here on Friday will discuss the allegations in detail. It is expected that a decision on conducting a probe on the allegations will be taken at the meeting.

The decision on conducting a probe on the complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Political Secretary P Sasi will also be taken up in the meeting.

Advertisement

PV Anvar on Wednesday said he didn’t get any assurance from anywhere regarding the actions to be taken on the complaint filed by him against the top police officers in the state and also against the political secretary of the Chief Minister, P Sasi.

Speaking to media person, after handing over a copy of his complaint to CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan, Anvar said it is up to the Chief Minister and the government to decide whether MR Ajith Kumar is to be removed from his position as ADGP law and order while a probe is being conducted against him.

“I will be in front of the people with the issues I have raised.It is upto the chief minister and the government to decide how the probe is to be conducted, whether ADGP Ajith Kumar could continue in his position while probe is being conducted. I will not say now whether the probe team should be changed.Let us look at it later,” Anvar said.

He said he has submitted the complaint against the top police officers and the political secretary of the CM to the Chief Minister.

When media persons asked whether one can expect a fair probe against the ADGP from the team comprising his subordinates too, Anvar replied that he had the same question to ask.

The government has constituted a police team headed by state police chief to probe the allegations against ADGP Ajith Kumar. It consists of subordinates of ADGP Ajith Kumar.

Expressing his discontent over appointing such a team to probe the charges against Ajith Kumar, Anvar asked: “If you have a complaint against the headmaster,will that complaint be investigated by the teachers and peons under him.”

In response to the remarks that Anvar has become a mouse after he met the chief minister on Tuesday, he said: “A mouse is not a deplorable creature. It can cause significant disruption in any household.No revolution will happen in a day.”