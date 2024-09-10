Kerala CPI secretary says LDF doesn’t consider RSS a significant organisation

Kerala CPI secretary Benoy Viswam said on Tuesday that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) does not consider the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a significant organization.

His remark came in response to Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer’s statement on Monday defending the meeting between ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and RSS leaders.

Shamseer said on Monday there was nothing wrong in ADGP Ajith Kumar meeting RSS leaders, considering the fact that the RSS is a prominent organisation in the country. The top police officer met the RSS leader at the request of a friend and there was no reason to read too much into the meeting.

Stating that the Speaker could have avoided making the comment, Binoy Viswam said the LDF does not view the RSS, which poses a serious challenge to the country’s future, growth, political progress, and secular values as a significant entity.

He said while the RSS is a strong and large organisation, it should not be considered significant in a positive sense.

Shamseer’s remarks came at a time when the Left leadership, including LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan, has termed the ADGP’s meeting with top RSS leaders a serious matter. CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan distanced the party from the ADGP’s meeting.

Rejecting Shamseer’s statement, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal said the RSS is an organisation that promotes communalism.

State’s Local Self Government Minister MB Rajeash said the RSS was an organisation banned by the then Home Minister Sardar Patel post-Mahatma Gandhi assassination. Even now, CPI-M has the same position as the RSS, said M B Rajesh.

The LDF Government appears to have come under intense pressure from within the ruling front and the Opposition to take demonstrative action against Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, MR Ajith Kumar, whose alleged meeting with top RSS leaders has stirred a political storm in Kerala.

CPI General Secretary D Raja said on Monday that the CPI-M and the Kerala government could not ignore the accusation that a top police officer had secretly met with the RSS leadership.