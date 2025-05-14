Kerala court sentences CPI-M worker to life imprisonment for RSS leader murder

The Kollam Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced CPI-M worker Sajeev, alias Kali Sajeev, a native of Pattathanam, to life imprisonment for the 1997 murder of RSS leader Pattathanam Santhosh.

The Additional Sessions Judge S Subhas also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him. If the convict fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo an additional one year of imprisonment.

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, the court found Sajeev guilty of murdering RSS leader Santhosh in 1997. Santhosh was killed on November 24, 1997, allegedly by CPI-M workers. According to the prosecution, CPI-M activists targeted Santhosh in retaliation for the murder of Sunil Kumar, an office-bearer of the DYFI Apsara Junction unit. Sajeev, along with the other accused, attacked Santhosh with a sword, inflicting fatal injuries to his neck and other parts of his body.

Advertisement

Santhosh and his friend Vijayakumar were heading to Chemman Junction on a bicycle. The assailants followed them in an Ambassador car. They hit their bicycle from behind. Sajeev and other assailant then brutally hacked Santhosh to death.