Kerala: Congress to chalk out strategies against UCC

The Kerala unit of the Congress will hold a leadership meeting on Wednesday to chalk out strategies on the agitation against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

KPCC President K Sudhakaran informed that the meeting to be held on Wednesday here, will decide on the modalities of protest against the Uniform Civil Code(UCC), which was created by the BJP to divide the country communally.

The Congress is taking up the Uniform Civil Code issue in the context of CPI-M in having decided to hold an extensive seminar against the Uniform Civil Code. The Congress believes that the support of the religious minorities is necessary to register victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The Kerala CPI-M’s move to cobble together a vanguard of broad-based opposition to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by soliciting across-the-aisle support from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has seemingly caused jittery in the Congress.

The Congress is wary of the CPI-M’s moves to gain wider influence among the Muslim community, which form 25 per cent of the state’s population as per the 2011 census.

The CPI-M has stated it will organise seminars and programmes across the state against the UCC.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan said all non-communal groups, including Sunni scholars’ forum Samastha, will be invited for the programmes against the UCC.

MV Govindan also invited the Indian Union Muslim League( IUML) to set aside politics and join a broad alliance against the UCC.

The CPI-M state secretary added that Congress will not be invited to the seminar against UCC as the party’s stance on the issue was ‘dubious’. He said a Congress Minister in Himachal Pradesh has come in support for the law.

Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is chalking out its own action plan to counter the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and to outsmart the CPI-M’s call for an alliance of secular and democratic forces to resist the UCC.