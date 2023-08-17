Kerala Congress MLA dares CPM for debate over graft

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnathan, against whom the CPI-M has raised allegations of illegal financial dealings and tax evasion, on Thursday, invited the CPI-M for a public debate on the complaint that he had violated the land assignment rules.

Speaking to media persons here, Kuzhalnadan said he was ready for any healthy debate on the allegations against him and is ready to debate with CPI-M leader MM Mani, as he is from Idukki.

Kuzhalnadan, who welcomed the revenue inspection of his family home, asked the CPI-M leaders whether the records related to the company of Chief Minister’s daughter Veena will be released and he would be given an opportunity to check Veena’s account details

“I am a person who wants transparency in public life. CPI-M can check whether I have property disproportionate to my income. But someone who knows maths should come if you want to check tax details, come with those who know about it. Thomas Isaac was invited for that reason,” Kuzhalndan said .

Earlier on Thursday, the CPI-M Ernakulam district secretary CN Mohanan alleged that the income tax return filed by Mathew Kuzhalnathan was false and the real income was concealed by him.

He also alleged that Kuzhalnadan was running a resort at a property where such commercial establishments are prohibited by law. He released documents purported to prove that Mathew Kuzhalnadan evaded tax by undervaluing a property at Chinnakanal in Idukki.