Kerala Congress leader warns of more intense protests against toll booths

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan has strongly opposed the LDF

government’s reported decision to collect tolls on roads funded by

KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board).

Muraleedharan said here on Saturday that if toll booths are set up

on KIIFB roads, they would be demolished. He warned that while the

protests so far have been “vegetarian”, the upcoming ones would be

more intense, referring to them as “non-vegetarian”.

Earlier, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K

Sudhakaran also condemned the move to collect tolls on roads funded by

KIIFB, asserting that Congress will take to the streets of Kerala with

strong protests if the government goes ahead with what he called

exploitative toll collection on KIIFB-funded roads.

The Opposition leader has warned of protests against toll collection.

“There will be strong protests by the people. Government’s splurge,

corruption and backdoor appointments are to be blamed for its

financial crisis. The KIIFB’s liabilities worsened the issue. The

government wants to transfer the liabilities to people,” he said.

Satheesan said toll collection cannot be accepted because KIIFB is

funded by the state’s consolidated fund. “It is sheer cheating to

collect toll on roads and bridges constructed by the KIIFB using

taxpayer’s money,” he said. He stated that the Opposition, many times

in the past, had warned that KIIFB will become a liability for the

state.

The Kerala government reportedly decided to introduce toll collection

on state highways managed by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund

Board (KIIFB).However, unlike the traditional toll gates seen on

national highways, the new system will rely on specialised cameras and

an online payment system.