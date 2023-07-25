Kerala Congress chief sues CPM secy for defamatory remarks

KPCC president K Sudhakaran has on Tuesday filed a defamation case against CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan, Kannur district panchayat president PP Divya and the party’s mouthpiece, Deshabhimani’, for making false allegations against him in connection with a POCSO case in which self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal was sentenced to life term recently.

Sudhakaran appeared in person at the Ernakulam CJM court and filed the case. Speaking to the media after filing the case, he said he appeared in court directly to file the case as it involved criminal defamation.

“I have been unjustly accused of something that has absolutely no connection to me. This allegation is something I cannot tolerate in my life,” he said

Advertisement

‘Deshabhimani’ had published a report claiming that K Sudhakaran was present at Monson’s house when Monson raped a minor girl.

MV Govindan, at a press conference held here last month, said that the survivor had stated that K Sudhakaran was there when Monson Mavunkal sexually abused her and that he did not intervene despite knowing it.

He also claimed that even the Crime Branch has said that the victim gave such a statement and that the agency was likely to call Sudhakaran for questioning in connection with that. However, in a major embarrassment for Govindan, the Crime Branch team investigating the case dismissed MV Govindan’s claims.

Kannur district panchayat president PP Divya also made similar allegations against him, it has been alleged.

Following this, Sudhakaran said a defamation case will be filed against MV Govindan and Deshabhimani.