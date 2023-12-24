Kerala Congress chief calls CM Pinarayi Vijayan a ‘psychopath’

KPCC president K Sudhakaran accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having a murderous mind synonymous with cruelty.

Speaking to media persons at a press conference here on Sunday, Sudhakaran called Vijayan a “psychopath” and alleged that he is having the mind of a killer and that there is no one in the CPI-M to restrain him. “He (the CM) has the mindset of a killer. There is no one in the CPI-M to restrain him. Even waving a black flag is prohibited in Kerala. This has become a land of lawlessness.”

The Congress Kerala chief alleged that CM Vijayan had direct involvement in the murder of Vadikkal Ramakrishnan, which was the first political murder in Kerala.

Sudhakaran said 2024 would be one of sleepless nights for the Vijayan as the Congress announced plans to escalate its protests to the block level. He said the party would seek a judicial inquiry into the police action against the protestors during their demonstrations in opposition to Nava Kerala Sadas.

Earlier, Sudhakaran submitted a formal complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against a “heinous breach of privilege” and a targeted assault on him and his fellow MPs.

“The brutal act, beyond being a blatant violation of my parliamentary privilege, is deeply rooted in the longstanding animosity harboured by the chief minister, a vendetta dating back to our college days,” Sudhakaran said in his complaint to the Speaker.

He also sought permission to move a breach of privilege against Kerala police, who launched an unprecedented attack on the Congress workers during their protest march to the DGP’s office here.

The march against the alleged violent suppression of protests during the Nava Kerala Yatra was met with coercive force by the police. The attack was sudden, and according to Congress leaders, was disproportionately huge. Sudhakaran and a few other Congress leaders were among those hospitalised when the police fired tear gas shells and discharged water cannons to disperse Congress protesters.

The senior Congress leader alleged that the DGP chair is now occupied by a person who is not eligible to sit there. Currently, there are two DGPs in the state. CPI-M leader P Sashi is also acting as DGP, he said.

He said there was no law and order in the state now, only injustice is pervading here. As regards the case filed against Congress leaders, including him related to the DGP office march, Sudhakaran said he didn’t know why the case was filed against Congress leaders.

“I should not be intimidated by filing cases,” he said

The Kerala Police have registered a case against state Congress chief K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly VD Satheesan and the senior leaders in connection with the violence in Thiruvananthapuram during the party’s march to the DGP office on Saturday. In the case registered by the museum police under non-bailable section, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran is the first accused