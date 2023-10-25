Kerala: Cong MLA criticises actor’s release on bail

Congress MLA Uma Thomas has come down heavily on the state police for granting bail to Malayalam actor Vinayakan, who created ruckus at Ernakulam North Police Station on Tuesday evening.

In a hard-hitting Fcaebook post on Tuesday night, Uma Thomas has alleged that the actor was released quickly due to his affiliations with the CPI-M.

“We all have been watching drunk Vinayakan’s antics on media. He was abusing police officers including the SHO on duty at Ernakulam North Station,” Uma Thomas said.

She asked whether it was “a privilege of being a comrade” to be released on bail by the police station after being booked with weak charges despite behaving so badly at the station and obstructing the duty of the police officers.

Uma Thomas also asked whether Vinayakan was released following the instructions received from the Cliff House. Cliff House is the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister.

Uma Thomas also said that such acts would demoralise the police officers who work with dignity. She accused the Kerala police of imposing only bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code against Vinayakan, despite his alleged misconduct.

However, Kochi DCP Sasidharan refuted these allegations, asserting that the police had charged Vinayakan with sections that could result in a punishment of up to three years.

Vinayakan allegedly caused a commotion at Ernakulam Town North police station on Tuesday evening, where he was summoned by the police over a dispute with his wife at his apartment.