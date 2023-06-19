Kerala CM’s Cuba visit a political pilgrimage: Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit to Cuba is a political pilgrimage.

Speaking to media persons in Kochi, Governor Khan said that Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit to Cuba is a political pilgrimage and a waste of public money.

He asked as to what benefit the people of Kerala will get after Chief Minister Vijayan and his team’s visit to Cuba.

Cuba is known for its tobacco production and what achievements Cuba has made in the field of health, he asked.

Speaking on the police actions against media persons in Kerala. Governor Khan said the state government is trying to intimidate media persons by filing cases against them and that fear is spreading in all sectors.

Responding to the fake certificate controversy, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said the higher education in Kerala has collapsed, and laws are broken in the universities in Kerala.

He said that anything can happen in Kerala, if fraud is happening even in the appointment to the post of associate professor in universities.

“Students are going abroad for higher studies from Kerala because of despair,” said Governor Arif Muhammad Khan.

“There are a lot of examples to prove how Universities are used as tools for political purposes. Using universities for political games means the government is playing with the future of the young generation. Here the public and media are kept under pressure and intimidated. The media has failed in addressing the matter,” he said.

Expressing his helplessness to interfere in the ongoing controversies surrounding the higher education sector in the state, Khan said he doesn’t have powers to interfere.

“I don’t have the power. I appointed the acting Vice-Chancellor at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, and they didn’t allow the person to enter the University for days. It was only with the help of the police could she take charge of her office. Later, that person didn’t receive any cooperation,” he said.