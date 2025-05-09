Logo

# India

Kerala CM urges people to stand united with nation

Speaking at the  LDF government’s annual celebration program in Kannur on Friday, Pinarayi Vijayan said it is very important to stand with all the steps taken by our country

Statesman News Service | THIRUVANANTHAPURAM | May 9, 2025 8:50 pm

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday  said all Indians should stand together  with the country in the ongoing   conflict with Pakistan. He  urged the people to stand united with the nation in the face  of Pakistan’s aggression

He said India wants to maintain good relations with its neighboring countries. However, Pakistan is moving in the opposite direction, the Chief Minister

“We always seek cordial relations with our neighbours. But Pakistan is treading a hostile path,” CM Vijayan said

“ All Indians should join hands behind the country’s defence,” he said  and urged the people to stand united with the nation in this situation

. He said that the country is  giving befitting  reply  to  Pakistan’s aggression “ Our country  is successfully countering  the  aggression of Pakistan,” CM Vijayan added

Meanwhile, in the wake of the India-Pakistan conflict,  the LDF government in Kerala on Friday decided to curtail the celebrations related to its fourth anniversary.  In an urgent online cabinet meeting, it was  also decided to  entrust   the Chief Minister  with taking  decisions  based on the  special situation.

