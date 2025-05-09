Kerala CM urges people to stand united with nation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said all Indians should stand together with the country in the ongoing conflict with Pakistan. He urged the people to stand united with the nation in the face of Pakistan’s aggression

Speaking at the LDF government’s annual celebration program in Kannur on Friday, Pinarayi Vijayan said it is very important to stand with all the steps taken by our country

He said India wants to maintain good relations with its neighboring countries. However, Pakistan is moving in the opposite direction, the Chief Minister

“We always seek cordial relations with our neighbours. But Pakistan is treading a hostile path,” CM Vijayan said

“ All Indians should join hands behind the country’s defence,” he said and urged the people to stand united with the nation in this situation

. He said that the country is giving befitting reply to Pakistan’s aggression “ Our country is successfully countering the aggression of Pakistan,” CM Vijayan added

Meanwhile, in the wake of the India-Pakistan conflict, the LDF government in Kerala on Friday decided to curtail the celebrations related to its fourth anniversary. In an urgent online cabinet meeting, it was also decided to entrust the Chief Minister with taking decisions based on the special situation.