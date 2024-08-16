Kerala CM is protecting those behind ‘kaafir’ screen shot: VD Satheesan

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Friday came out against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying that he is protecting those who are behind the ‘kaafir’ post circulated through social media during the Lok Sabha polls in Vatakara constituency.

Alleging that by circulating the ‘kaafir’ post through social media, the CPI-M was aimed at dividing people along religious lines for political gains. By circulating the ‘kaafir’ post, the CPI-M was indulged in a hate campaign akin to terrorism, Satheesan told media persons in Aluva.

The police report revealed a DYFI. Leader’s involvement in the controversial ‘kaafir’ post in the eve of Vatakara Lok Sabha polls has triggered a political row in the state.

According to the police report submitted before the Kerala High Court on Tuesday, the ‘kaafir’ screenshot of Vatakara first appeared on the Red Encounter WhatsApp group on April 25. It was posted by a group member Ribesh.

The opposition leader asked as to how the Chief Minister, who holds the charge of Home portfolio can feign ignorance about the report filed by the police in the Kerala High Court, reportedly stating that the campaign originated in the left WhatsApp group.

“Where is the Kerala Chief Minister? Is he not aware of what is going on?….The police officer who filed the report has been transferred,” Satheesan said.

The Chief Minister should answer why no case was lodged for trying to divide the people.

“The Chief Minister is protecting those involved in the case. He is coming to the aid of the criminals,” Satheesan said and added that the opposition will legally deal with the issue.