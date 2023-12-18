Kerala CM hints at approaching Centre against Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday that the state government was likely to approach the Union government to appraise the latter about the unusual approach of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Speaking to media persons in Kottarakkara on Sunday on the sidelines of the Navakerala Sadas, Vijayan said that the governor was indulging in baseless talk and the state has no option but to raise this issue with the Centre in writing.

“Kerala is a peaceful state. Governor Khan is disturbing public peace by resorting to provocative acts. The Centre should restrain him from overstepping his Constitutional bounds and acting in an extrajudicial manner by attempting to take the law into his own hands,” he said.

The chief minister further said, “There has never been a governor in the country who attacked the protesters. What harsh words he is using. He has reached a state of mind where he can shout at anything.”

He slammed Governor Khan for calling protesting students criminals and rascals and calling the people of Kannur bloody.

Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the governor nominated members to the senates of different universities to just appease the Sangh Parivar. “On what basis did the chancellor nominate to the universities? His attempt to saffronise the universities met with stiff resistance. Neither the SFI nor the DYFI tried to take law into their hands. On the other hand, the Congress party here is trying to support the BJP on the issue,” Pinarayi Vijayan alleged.

When asked about the chief minister’s gunman beating up Youth Congress workers, Pinarayi Vijayan said he did not see it.

Meanwhile, Goveror Arif Mohammed Khan said he had written to the state Police Chief to withdraw his security cover. “The state’s law enforcement is among the best in the country. However, the chief minister has hobbled with the police from acting in a fair and politically non-partisan manner,” he alleged.

The Governor said he would visit Kozhikode city without police protection and dared the SFI to impede him.

He further said as chancellor he was oath-bound to protect the autonomy of varsities from extraneous political influences. He warned vice-chancellors from acting as stooges of any political entity.

Arif Mohammed Khan said the Supreme Court order upholding his prerogative as chancellor to appoint vice-chancellor in the Kannur University case had upset the Pinarayi Vijayan Government.