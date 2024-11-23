Kerala CM hails bypoll results as proof of public support for LDF

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday stated that the bypoll results demonstrate the absence of any anti-incumbency sentiment among the people. The results, he said, prove that the propaganda suggesting anti-government sentiment has failed to influence the public.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Chief Minister Vijayan noted that the people did not accept the propaganda and violence at face value.

He emphasized that the election result in Chelakkara reflects recognition of the government’s policies and will further strengthen public support for the government. Despite organized propaganda and attacks, the people gave the Left Democratic Front (LDF) a decisive victory in Chelakkara constituency.

In Palakkad, more voters supported the LDF compared to previous elections. “Although the United Democratic Front (UDF) managed to retain Palakkad with the support of communal forces, the LDF candidate received more votes than before,” he remarked.

“This mandate will energize the LDF government to intensify its development and welfare initiatives in the coming days,” the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan alleged that the UDF secured Palakkad seat by aligning with communal forces.

He pointed out that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was the first to celebrate the UDF’s victory in Palakkad.

Ramakrishnan further cautioned that both minority communalism and majority communalism pose serious threats to the nation.