Kerala Class 10 student’s death: Picture of father of accused in TP murder case emerges

Crucial information about the killing of a Class 10 student, Mohammed Shahabas, at a Thamarassery school in Kerala’s Kozhikode district has come out that the father of the prime accused has political and quotation gang connections.

A purported photo has emerged showing the father of the prime accused in the Shahabas murder case alongside T K Rajeesh, a convict in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case. He is reportedly an accused in gold smuggling and quotation cases.

The photo has corroborated allegations by the victim’s father that the culprits have political backing. The father of the prime accused is suspected to have played a key role in orchestrating the attack, which led to the student’s death.

Police had earlier recovered the nunchaku used in the assault from the prime accused’s house. They suspect that the father himself might have handed over the weapon to the accused student. There are also speculations that he was present at the scene when students clashed near the tuition centre in Thamarassery.

Shahabaz’s father had said that the prime accused’s father was present at the scene at the time of the attack

Mohammed Shahabas , a Class 10 student of M J Higher Secondary School in Elettil Vattoli, who was severely injured in a clash between students from two different schools at Thamarassery in Kerala’s Kozhikode district died at around 1 am on Saturday at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital

Investigation has revealed that the students planned the attacks by creating a WhatsApp group and organising students using it. Muhammed Shahabas, son of Palorakkunnu Iqbal of Chungam, suffered serious head injuries in the attack.

Shahabas ,who suffered 70% brain damage, has not regained consciousness.