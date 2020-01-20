Kerala Chief Secretary on Monday met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and gave him a verbal explanation on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government’s step to move Supreme Court against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose met the governor after attending an emergency meeting held at the State Secretariat.

The move came a day after the governor who was upset with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s move on CAA, which approached SC on January 13 seeking the Act to be declared ultra vires of the Constitution.

Exercising Article 131 of the Constitution, the government had filed a petition saying the CAA to be a violation of Article 14 (Equality before law), 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) and 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion) of the Constitution.

“There was no written explanation that was given, instead, he told the governor of what had happened. As of now, it appears things have been sorted out,” a source told IANS.

After the meeting, State Law Minister AK Balan had again for the second time made it clear that the government has no intention to enter into any confrontation with the governor.

A week before moving the Supreme Court, the state had also passed a resolution in the state assembly against the Act. Khan had made it clear since then that he is not going to be a ‘mute spectator’ and would ensure the law of land is upheld.

Earlier, expressing his displeasure on the government’s move, the Governor termed it a violation of the law. During a media interaction, he said as per Rules of Business Section 34(2) subsection 5, the state government should inform the Governor on matters that affect the relations between the state and the Centre.