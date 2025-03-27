Kerala campaign to scale up domestic tourist footfalls

As the summer holiday season is fast approaching, we will be unfolding new products before the domestic visitors by targeting school holidays and family audiences, said Kerala tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas.

This time round, the campaign will be particularly focusing on north Kerala, especially Wayanad, Bekal, Kannur and Kozhikode, besides lesser-known destinations with vastly improved infrastructure, the minister said.

“Tourists from within the country have always played a paramount role in making Kerala’s tourism a throbbing enterprise. This has been the thrust of our pan-India promotional campaigns focusing on reinforcing the state’s position as an all-season experiential tourism destination for a diverse range of visitors”, Mr Riyas pointed out.

Among the new products that would attract the tourists are heli-tourism and the sea plane initiative, which will make destinations in the state closely connected and easily accessible, said Biju K, secretary, tourism, Kerala government.

Alongside the new projects, the state’s core assets like beaches, hill stations, houseboats and backwater segment will heighten the totality of the visitors’ experience, Mr Biju added.

“I want to firmly assure that Kerala’s touristy appeal not only retains its enduring charm but also keeps evolving with innovative products and initiatives, strengthening the state’s reputation as a welcoming and exciting place for all seasons,” said Kerala tourism director Sikha Surendran.

Scaling up Kerala’s standing as an adventure tourism destination, the state is all set to host international surfing, paragliding and mountain cycling championships.