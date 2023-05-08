Kerala boat tragedy: Kids insisted, mothers agreed to walk hand in hand to death

Kunnummel Saithalavi of Thanur never thought fate would be so cruel to him. He lost 12 of his family members, including three women and four children, in the Thanur boat mishap that claimed 22 lives.

Saithalavi’s family had come to their ancestral home in Thanur to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr last week. It was a family union for them, an occasion to celebrate.

The family headed to Thoovaltheeram as children wanted an outing to enjoy the holiday. Saithalavi dropped them all at the spot and returned home. Before leaving for home, he strictly instructed them against taking a boat ride. But, the children insisted on getting onto the boat, the mothers conceded the request and walked hand in hand to death.

After reaching home he attempted to contact his wife, but all he could hear was the sound of frantic cries on the other end. He rushed to the site of the accident only to find lifeless bodies of his beloved family members.

Saithalavi lost his wife Seenath (43), children Hasna (18), Shafala (13), Shamna (12), Fida Dilna (7), his brother Siraj’s wife Razina (27), children Sahara (8) and Naira (7) ), Rushda(2) his cousin’s wife Jalsia (45), children Jarir (12) and Janna (eight) in the boat tragedy.

Shahul Hameed, who participated in the rescue operation, came to know that the victims, he had taken from the accident site to the hospital, were his family members only when he reached the hospital.

Shahul Hameed, who is also an auto driver, came to the spot after hearing about the accident. It was at this time that the rescue workers rushed to the autorickshaw with the drowned children. He immediately rushed to the hospital with the children. All the three children died by the time they were taken to the hospital. It was only after reaching the hospital that Shahu Hameed realised that his sister’s children were in the vehicle and they departed from this world.

Four members of a family at Chettippadi died in the boat mishap. Ayesha Beevi, her children Adila Sherry (13), Arshan (3) and Adnan (10) died in the accident. Ayesha eeivi’s other son and mother Zeenat were rescued. Both of them are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Ayesha Beevi was an employee at a shop in Thanur.