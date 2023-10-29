Kerala blasts: Delhi on high alert; SWAT, Parakram units deployed in sensitive areas

The Delhi Police is on high alert with its special units keeping extra vigil in crowded and sensitive spaces in the city following an explosion at a convention centre in Kerala on Sunday.

A woman died and over 40 people were injured in the explosion during a gathering of the ‘Jehovah’s Witnesses’, a Christian religious group that originated in the US in the 19th century, in Kochi Sunday morning.

“We have stepped up security in the national capital following the Kerala blast. Delhi Police’s special units are in constant touch with the intelligence agencies,” a senior police official said.

He said the city is already under a tight security watch in view of the festive season.

An increased vigil was also witnessed at the Delhi borders. Delhi shares its borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, with several points of entry and exit falling under sensitive areas.

According to sources, the city police’s Parakram units, SWAT units, among others, have been pressed into service to prevent any untoward incident.

Kerala DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that according to the preliminary probe, an improvised explosive device (IED) was used to carry out the blasts.

The blasts occurred at an international convention centre in Kalamassery where hundreds of followers of Jehovah’s Witnesses had assembled on the concluding day of their three-day-long prayer meeting.

Meanwhile, one Dominic Martin from Thammanam surrendered at Kodakara police station in Kerala over his alleged role in the blasts, according to Kerala ADGP, law and order, Ajith Kumar.

An eight-member team of the National Security Guard (NSG) is on its way to Kerala, sources said.

Mumbai police has also been put on alert with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying the state government is closely watching the situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the incident.