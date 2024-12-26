Kerala bids adieu to legendary Malayalam writer,film maker Vasudevan Nair

Kerala paid last respects to legendary Malayalam writer, film director and screenwriter MT Vasudevan Nair on Thursday. He was cremated with full state honours on Thursday at the Smritipatham crematorium at Mavoor Road, Kozhikode at 5 pm. His family members, comprising his daughter, nephew, and grandson, performed the final rituals

People from all walks of life, including ministers , political leaders, film stars gathered at ‘Sithara’, the writer’s residence to bid a final farewell to the literary icon. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, actor Mohanlal, filmmaker Hariharan, Minister AK Saseendran, Shafi Parambil MP, Muslim League leader Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal, and actor and dancer Vineeth were among those who visited the residence to pay their respects.

MT Vasudevan Nair passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 91 in Kozhikode. He breathed his last at Baby Memorial Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for the past 11 days after suffering a cardiac arrest

Madath Thekkepat Vasudevan Nair, or MT Vasudevan Nair , popularly known as MT, leaves behind an indelible mark on the world of Malayalam literature and cinema, earning accolades for his eloquent storytelling, poignant narratives, and deep understanding of the human condition. His works drew inspiration from the agrarian life along the banks of the river Nila (Bharathpuzha), where he spent his childhood in a Nair family.