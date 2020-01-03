The tableaux of three states Bengal, Maharashtra and Kerala have been rejected by the Centre from the list of participants in the most-awaited and prestigious events of year, the Republic Day parade 2020 on Delhi’s Rajpath,

The Centre received 56 tableaux proposals, out of which 22 were selected for participation in this year’s Rupublic Day Parade.

The government in a statement said, that the selection was made only after following due process and there was no question of vendetta politics and the limitation was imposed due to “time constraints”.

The Opposition parties ruling the left-out states have accused the Narendra Modi government of ‘prejudice’ and discrimination. All states have the right to represent themselves at a national event, they said.

Kerala Culture Minister AK Balan on Friday expressed his dissatisfaction over the rejection of the state’s tableau for the Republic Day parade. Balan was responding to reports that the state’s tableau for Republic Day parade has been rejected by the Centre.

“One is at a loss to gauge what’s happening these days, as it has come to a stage the Centre goes mad, when they hear the word Kerala or Malayalees,” a peeved Balan said.

The tableau for the R-Day parade from Kerala was one which showcased art and architecture and includes, elephants, various art forms of the state, lakes and boats, besides the famed ayurveda.

” It’s a mindset to oppose anything from Kerala , as we fail to understand what’s wrong in portraying our art forms and the boats, chenda, lakes. What I have come to know is our tableau was rejected at the end of the fourth round,” added Balan.

He pointed out other instances of the Centre ignoring the state’s requests.

“Ever since we assumed office (2016)…our list for Padma awards, where legends like MT Vasudevan Nair and Mammootty are included and sent to the Centre, it’s straight away put into the dustbin. Just one or two people whom we recommended were given,” he said.

” Yes, we did pass a resolution in our Assembly (seeking withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act) and that’s not a statutory resolution. It was one to express our strong protest, which we have done in the past also. There is no law that stipulates such a thing cannot be done,” he added.

“The rejection of the West Bengal tableau for the Republic Day parade is discriminatory. It has been done because West Bengal has been opposing the centre’s CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and the NRC (National Register of Citizens) plans,” NDTV quoted Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy as saying.

In the government statement, it is specifically mentioned that Bengal was shortlisted for the 2019 Republic Day parade through a similar process.

“The rejection of the West Bengal tableau for the Republic Day parade is discriminatory. It has been done because West Bengal has been opposing the centre’s CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and the NRC (National Register of Citizens) plans,” Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy told NDTV.

In Maharashtra,the ruling Shiv Sena and NCP have accused BJP-led central government of being prejudiced and demanded an explanation.

NCP leader Supriya Sule in a series of tweets (in Marathi) said, “The Republic Day is a festival of the country and the centre is expected to give representation to all the states. But the government is behaving in a prejudiced manner, giving step-motherly treatment to the states being ruled by opposition parties.”

She further said, “I appeal to the centre to put politics aside and reconsider its decision. I do not know whether it was politics or some conspiracy to reject Maharashtra its rightful opportunity but one must remember the tableau was based on learning’s from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life.”

Sena MP Sanjay Raut too spoke on the issue and said, “You will have to explain why the tableaux of the two states were rejected. The chief minister of Maharashtra should probe the matter. It has to be found out who is responsible for this. Are there elements having loyalty to previous government? There may not be. But this has to be probed,” news agency PTI quoted Raut as telling it to Marathi news channel TV9.

The 10- year-long alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP broke down last year in October after the Assembly Election results when both the parties were not able to come to an agreement over modalities of CM-ship and 50:50 partnership. Shiv Sena later formed the government with the NCP and Congress after BJP tried to form a government with the help of NCP’s Ajit Pawar.