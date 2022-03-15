Kerala bar manager held after women found serving liquor

The Kerala Excise officials have arrested a bar manager after it was found out that women were serving liquor in a newly opened bar near here.

According to the Excise Rules, women cannot serve liquor in bars. But, when the bar manager pointed out that there is a court order which allows this, the Excise officials said that permission has been given to only one bar which is operating in the state capital district and none else.

Following this, the officials recorded the arrest of the manager on Monday evening. He was later released on bail.

Incidentally, according to sources the State Excise department is giving shape to new rules which includes opening of pubs in major IT centres in the state as this has been a long standing demand from the IT industry.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been given the proposal which the department has sought to be included in the annual Abkari Act and is expected to be revealed very soon.