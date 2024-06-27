Allowing liquor shops near schools, religious places unwanted: Goa Liquor Traders Association

The Goa Liquor Traders Association has termed the state government’s decision to allow bars and liquor stores to operate within 100 metres of educational or religious institutes “unwanted”.

The Finance Department in a notification stated: “100 per cent additional licence fees shall be charged to the licences issued in relaxation of sub-rule (4) of rule 90 of the Goa Excise Duty Rules, 1964 and also for renewal of such licences.”

Dattaprasad Naik, President of the Goa Liquor Traders Association, told IANS on Wednesday that it is “not a new decision” and the practice was “always there”.

“Only the licence fees have been increased. I don’t see any reason why licences should be given in such areas. We have always opposed such practices and even now we don’t welcome this decision,” Naik said.

“We don’t encourage selling liquor near educational institutes, where children under 18 years are studying. Secondly, what sort of boost to tourism will get by giving licences in such areas, where students are learning and people of all faiths come to pray…,” he added.

Naik, also a former BJP leader, said that liquor is not a necessity and asked whether it would look good if someone would drink liquor in front of religious places or educational institutes.

“There are 3500 bar/liquor stores in Goa. If tourists want to buy liquor then they can get it anywhere in the state… promoting liquor at these places is unwanted. We are not welcoming the decision of the government as it is not in the interest of society,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said that although there is a ban by the Supreme Court on issuing new bar and liquor store licences within a range of 220 m from highways, “one prominent business establishment has obtained the licence in North Goa”.

“The Supreme Court had only allowed the renewal of existing licences and had banned new licences within 220 m of highways. But in Porvorim, one establishment has got a licence, which is at a distance of around 10 to 20 m from two highways passing from there,” the sources said.