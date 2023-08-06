Kerala Assembly Session to begin on Monday

The 9th Session of 15th Kerala Assembly, which begins on Monday, is is likely to witness stormy scenes.

On the first day of the session, the Assembly will pay tributes to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and adjourn for the day. This will be the first session of the House in more than five decades when Oommen Chandy is not a member of the House.

The 12-day session, primarily intended for lawmaking, is expected to take up 14 Bills, including the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Amendment Bill, 2023 and the Kerala Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. These two Bills would replace Ordinances.

Advertisement

Two other Bills, the Kerala Livestock and Poultry Feed and Mineral Mixture (Regulation of Manufacture and Sale) Bill, 2022 and the Kerala Co-operative Societies (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 were earlier referred to the Select Committee. The Assembly will consider the reports submitted by the committee on these Bills.

The opposition UDF has enough weapons to attack the ruling party such as price hike, Plus One admission crisis, financial crisis, state police force, college principal recruitment controversy, AI camera, and drug mafia. The controversial ’Lord Ganesha myth’ remark made by Speaker A N Shamseer is also expected to be raised in the House.

The Opposition is also expected to raise the issue of women’s safety in the state and the reported increase in the crimes being committed against them, especially in the wake of the rape-cum-murder of a five-year-old girl on July 28 in Aluva allegedly by a migrant worker.