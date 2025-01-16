Kerala Assembly budget session to begin from Fri

The 13th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will begin on Friday(January, 17) with a policy address by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. This will be the first address of Arlekar who was sworn in as state’s 23rd Governor on January 2.

State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will present the 2025-26 state Budget on February 7. The discussion on the budget will be held on February 10,11 and 12. The Assembly will convene for a total of 27 days, running from January 17 to March 28. Discussions regarding the motion of thanks for the Governor’s address will take place on Jan 20, 21 and 22. In a departure from routine, the customary Question Hour, with which the normal business of the Assembly begins every day at 9 a.m., stands cancelled on January 20, 21 and 22. At least in the last two decades, the Question Hour has never been cancelled. The Speaker cited the overwork of the Legislature Secretariat staff as the reason.

Advertisement

Supplementary demands for grants for the fiscal year 2024-25 will be taken up on February 13. The Assembly will not meet from Feb 14 to March 2, allowing various subject committees to conduct a detailed examination of the demands for grants during this interim period.

Advertisement

The Assembly will focus on discussing and passing the demands for grants for the upcoming fiscal year from March 4 to 26.