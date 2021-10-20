Kerala Assembly adjourned till 25 Oct, pays homage to flood victims

Following the massive downpour in Kerala which claimed 39 lives, the state Assembly paid homage to the flood victims on Wednesday and after the brief meeting, adjourned the House till 25 October for MLAs to join relief activities in their respective constituencies.

Six are missing, said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, adding that 217 houses have been destroyed completely in the disastrous landslides and flash floods in the south-central districts.

Vijayan said, presenting a resolution for adjournement, that it was time to set aside difference and work cohesively to help and bring solace to the diaster-hit families.

“Government is assessing the situation and is taking necessary action. Kerala has to overcome it unitedly. Kerala Assembly is with the affected people and Kerala, as a whole, should stand with them,” he said.

“Considering the disaster situation and the requirement of MLAs in the constituencies for coordinating actions, Assembly session is adjourning today and will resume on 25 October,” Vijayan added.

“As many as 3,851 families have been shifted to 304 rehabilitation camps opened across the state,” Vijayan added.

Thrippunithura MLA K Babu, the only speaker on behalf of Opposition today, offered Opposition’s support to the state government while also raising concerns on the recurring situation in Kerala, wherein over 500 lives have been lost in the last four years.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department on Wednesday continued its orange alert warning for parts of Kerala amid heavy rains. An orange alert has been issued for the Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts.

Places falling on the banks of the Periyar river have been put on high alert by the Ernakulam district administration as the water released from the Idukki dam has reached flood-prone areas of Aluva in Kochi on Wednesday morning.

(With agency inputs)