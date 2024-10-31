‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ awarded to 463 personnel for 2024

In a significant recognition of exemplary service, the ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ has been awarded to 463 personnel from various states, Union Territories, Central Armed Police Forces, and Central Police Organizations for the year 2024.

This prestigious medal aims to acknowledge outstanding contributions, promote high professional standards, and enhance the morale of the awardees.

The medal is given to recognize excellent work, promote high professional standards and boost the morale of the concerned officials in four fields: special operation, investigation, intelligence and forensic science.

Initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ will boost the morale of all police personnel.

The ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ has been instituted vide Ministry of Home Affairs’ Notification dated February 1, 2024. It is to be conferred on members of the police forces, security organization, intelligence wing, branch, special branch of state, UTs, Central Police Organisations, Central Armed Police Forces, National Security Guard (NSG), Assam Rifles; and Forensic Science (Central/State/Union Territories) in consideration for excellence in operations, outstanding service in Investigation, exceptional performance indomitable and daring intelligence service, meritorious work done by Serving Government Scientists in the field of forensic science.

On February, the central government merged Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal, the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation, Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalata Padak and the Union Home Minister’s Awards for Meritorious Service in Forensic Science, forming the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’.

The medal is announced on October 31 every year, on the occasion of Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.