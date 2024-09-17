Kejriwal’s resignation from Delhi CM’s post is actually an electoral ploy: Mayawati

Describing Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation as electoral ploy, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday slammed Aam Aadmi Party( AAP) for changing Delhi Chief Minister after such a long delay as people suffered due to Kejriwal’s long stay in jail.

She also recounted how her government in Uttar Pradesh had seen such days when the Central Government led by Congress created hurdles in the major development works.

In a couple of tweets, Ms Mayawati wrote,” Shri Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation from the post of CM of Delhi is actually an electoral ploy and political maneuver to divert public interest/welfare. But what about the countless inconveniences and problems that the people of Delhi had to face due to his being in jail for a long time? Who will give account of that?”

She further said, “It would be better if the political fight between the government and the opposition is not bitter to the level of hostility so that the country and public interest is not affected by it. BSP’s UP government also had to see such days when the Congress government at the Centre created hurdles at Jewar Airport and Ganga Expressway and hindered public interest and development.”