Kejriwal’s resignation drama a political stunt to gain sympathy of people: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said here on Monday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to step down from his position was a “political stunt” to gain the sympathy of the people.

Criticising the chief minister, Yadav said, “Kejriwal’s resignation drama is a political stunt to get the sympathy of the people. But people now nurse so much hatred against him and his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as he never bothered to solve the core issues of the national capital in the past 10 years.”

“Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that he will now occupy the Chief Minister’s chair only after he goes through ‘agni pariksha’ to prove his innocence before the people, was a clear admission of guilt that he had committed huge corruption in the now scrapped liquor policy, as he had spearheaded the entire deal. The people of Delhi now feel relieved to see the exit of a corrupt chief minister,” he said.

Yadav added, “Delhi Congress had been maintaining the stand that Kejriwal was the kingpin of the liquor scam while Manish Sisodia executed his plans after the liquor deal was finalized when the people of Delhi were battling for survival during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.”

The Delhi Congress chief said, “Kejriwal had stalled the development of the capital by 50 years. He should explain his failure to fulfil the 10 guarantees he had made to the people of Delhi.”

“In the past 10 years, Kejriwal only worked for his political gains at the cost of the people of Delhi. His focus is on fighting elections in other States, and not on Delhi,” he said.

Yadav asserted that people want a chief minister who takes responsibility to serve them.