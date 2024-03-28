Kejriwal’s ED custody extended till April 1 in Delhi excise policy case

A Delhi court on Thursday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s custody with the Enforcement Directorate till April 1 in the money laundering case linked to the liquor policy scam case.

The federal probe agency had asked for seven-day custody of the AAP chief, but the court said he has to be produced before it on April 1.

As Kejriwal’s six day custody was ending on Thursday, the central agency had produced him before the Rouse Avenue court, and ED’s counsel Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the court that Delhi CM was giving “evasive replies” and the federal agency needed to confront him with some individuals.

Reportedly, the agency further said that some data in one of the digital devices is also being analyzed.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and produced before the court on March 22, and was remanded to ED’s custody till March 28.

Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal, who had come for her husband’s court hearing, told reporters that Delhi CM was not keeping well as his sugar levels are fluctuating.

She also alleged that he is being harassed a lot, further saying that all this will not last for long and people will give an apt reply.

Kejriwal’s arrest sparked protests in the city and also in Punjab, the northern state which also has an AAP government.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal did not get relief from the Delhi High Court where he had moved against the arrest by the ED and also challenged the remand.

The HC will hear the matter on April 3, as it has given time to the probe agency to file its response to the plea filed by Kejriwal against the remand as well the main petition against his arrest.