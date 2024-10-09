Kejriwal to visit Doda in J&K to address ‘Dhanyawad Rally’ on AAP candidate’s victory

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to address the ‘Dhanyawad Rally’ being organised to celebrate the victory of AAP candidate Mehraj Malik from the seat, party sources said.

Jammu and Kashmir is the fifth state where the AAP has opened its tally. Malik has won the Doda seat by defeating the BJP candidate.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal congratulated Malik over a video call and accepted his invitation to visit Doda.

Senior party leaders have expressed happiness over the AAP opening its account in J&K and said now, Kejriwal’s revolution has reached the state.

Meanwhile, Malik said he was inspired by Kejriwal and the achievements of the AAP in Delhi.

He said, “You have taken many steps inside Delhi. This also increased our hopes. We want a big change inside Jammu and Kashmir. I had promised the people that we would do a program on October 10. I want you to come to Jammu and Kashmir.”