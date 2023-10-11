Kejriwal playing ‘victim card’, Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva says

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva slammed the chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, over his remarks against the prime minister, Narendra Modi, and accused him of playing the victim card, on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, said Modi’s goal is not to end corruption but rather harass the opposition leaders.

“Arvind Kejriwal and his team keep playing the ‘victim card’ and repeating their rhetoric statements. His government and party both are inundated in corruption,” Sachdeva said referring to the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in the premises of the AAP Okhla MLA, Amanatullah Khan, and arrest of senior party leader Sanjay Singh.

Advertisement

The AAP, while accusing the BJP of “misusing” the central probe agencies, called it “vendetta politics”.

“Kejriwal claims that the central government is victimizing his ministers and MLAs. Several MLAs and former legislators of Kejriwal’s party are facing serious criminal court trials or have been convicted. It is shocking to see him call it victimization,” the Delhi BJP chief added.

He also claimed that the people of Delhi have lost faith in the Kejriwal government.

“The Kejriwal government’s DTC bus-purchase scam, auto-meter scam, schoolroom scam, liquor scam, spying scam, and the illegal construction of CM Kejriwal’s bungalow during Covid phase has shattered the faith of people of Delhi,” Sachdeva said.