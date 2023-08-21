Kejriwal orders suspension of Delhi government official accused of raping minor

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of a Delhi government official, accused of rape and has sought a report from his Chief Secretary by 5 pm today.

The order comes after the official was booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend’s minor daughter for several months, resulting in her pregnancy.

The Burari police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the official under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 13.

According to Delhi Police, the Delhi government official allegedly sexually harassed, physically molested and repeatedly raped the minor victim for several months between 2020 and 2021.

The minor disclosed that she got pregnant and was forced to abort her pregnancy by the wife of the accused, Delhi Police said.

Earlier today, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal sent a notice to Delhi Police demanding the arrest of the official who is a Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Delhi Government.

According to police following the death of her father, who was also a Delhi government employee, the minor started living with the accused in Burari from October 2020 to February 2021.

“The girl started having anxiety bouts and was admitted to a hospital a week back. After extensive psychological counselling, she opened up to the doctors, counsellors and police officers and revealed that she was sexually harassed by the accused,” police said.

The medico-legal examination of the minor has been conducted and an investigation into the matter is underway.