Kejriwal not in race to become PM: Atishi

Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday said that Arvind Kejriwal is not a candidate for the Prime Minister’s post adding that her statement should be considered as the official statement of the party.

Reacting to the remarks made by AAP’s national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar that Kejriwal can be an ideal Prime Minister for the nation, Atishi said: “This might be the personal opinion of the chief spokesperson. But Arvind Kejriwal is not at all a part of the PM race. AAP is a part of the INDIA alliance because India needs to be saved today.”

“The country, its Constitution and its democracy need to be saved. I officially say that Arvind Kejriwal is not a candidate for the PM post,” Atishi said.

The Delhi Cabinet Minister said Kakkar’s statement should not be considered as the official statement of the AAP and that Arvind Kejriwal is not a prime ministerial candidate.

Earlier in the day, Kakkar, while talking to a news agency had said that Arvind Kejriwal should be the Prime Ministerial candidate as he has worked for the welfare of the public in the national capital.

“If you ask me, I would want Arvind Kejriwal to be the Prime Ministerial candidate. Even in such back-breaking inflation, the national capital Delhi has the lowest inflation. There is free water, free education, free electricity, free bus rides for women, and free pilgrimage for the elderly, but still a surplus budget is presented. He raises people’s issues and rises as a challenger,” she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said: “Every party wants their leader to become the Prime Minister. The AAP also wants our national convenor to become the prime minister. But the prime ministerial candidate of INDIA bloc will be decided by the opposition alliance.”