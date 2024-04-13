Kejriwal not allowed to meet wife face-to-face, claims AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the Tihar jail’s administration carried out “inhuman” behaviour and refused to allow Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to meet the party’s national convenor in person.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

“Rules 602 and 605 of the jail state that anyone can have a face-to-face meeting, and this right belongs to the jail administration. Arvind Kejriwal’s wife and family are worried and distressed while he is imprisoned.

“ His parents are ill. In such a situation, when Sunita Kejriwal files an application to know about Arvind Kejriwal’s well-being, she is told that she cannot have a face-to-face meeting. She cannot sit in a room for a meeting. She has to sit across a glass wall for a meeting,” Singh said while addressing a press conference here.

“Look at the history of Tihar Jail, people are allowed to have face-to-face meetings. However, it is said with the intention of humiliating the Chief Minister of Delhi and breaking his morale that the meeting will be through a glass wall. Whereas, even meetings with notorious criminals in Tihar Jail are held face-to-face,” Singh said.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that Kejriwal is being “tortured” inside the Tihar jail at the behest of the central government.

Singh said, “Elected thrice with an overwhelming majority, the Chief Minister of 2 crore people in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, is being ‘tortured,’ at the behest of the Government of India, at the behest of the Prime Minister of the country.”

“Efforts are being made to break his morale and every now and then an attempt is being made to destroy even the minimum rights and facilities available to anyone and all this is being done openly,” he said.

Adding further, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “The information I want to give you today may have come for the first time in the history of Tihar Jail. It is an obvious matter, the officials in any administration are pawns who work under the instructions of the higher-ups.”

“Now, let me tell you about the meeting permit for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Tihar. According to the jail manual and rules of the jail, under 602 and 605, anyone can have a face-to-face meeting in the jail,” he said.

“However, when Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, whom everybody knows is at the present time worried and tensed, and while his parents, both of whom are ill, came to meet him at the jail, she was told that she could not meet him face-to-face or in a room but rather through a window,” he added.

He further questioned and said, “Why was such inhuman behaviour meted out towards him? This inhuman act has been done just to humiliate and discourage Arvind Kejriwal,” he claimed.

“I am saying with full responsibility that even the dreaded criminals are allowed to meet in the barrack, but a three-time CM of Delhi is allowed to meet his wife through a window with a glass in between,” said the AAP leader.