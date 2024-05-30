Kejriwal moves Rouse Avenue Court seeking regular bail in liquor policy case

A day after the Supreme Court refused urgent hearing of his interim bail extension plea, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday filed a fresh petition in the Rouse Avenue court seeking regular bail in the Delhi liquor excise policy case.

The matter has been listed for hearing at 2 PM today.

Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail in the liquor policy linked money laundering case till June 1, had sought extension of his bail for another week citing medical reasons in the apex court.

The Delhi CM had sought urgent listing of plea seeking bail extension, saying his doctors have advised him to undergo a PET-CT scan and other medical checkups and for that he needs extra time.

However, the Supreme Court’s registry on Wednesday refused to allow urgent listing of his plea, following which the AAP chief has moved the Rouse Avenue Court for regular bail.

The top court’s registry office said that the plea is not maintainable since Kejriwal was given liberty to move the trial court for regular bail.

Earlier this month, the apex court had granted him 21-day interim bail in view of the Lok Sabha elections. He, however, was ordered to surrender before the police on June 2.

On March 21, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested the Delhi CM for his alleged role in the liquor police “scam”.

The probe alleged that Kejriwal was the mastermind behind the “scam” and that he received kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore from the so called south lobby in exchange for favours in obtaining liquor licences.

However, the AAP chief has refuted the allegations against him, terming his arrest a political conspiracy by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to crush his party.