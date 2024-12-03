Kejriwal meets murder victim’s family, vows action on rising crime

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal met the grieving family of Manish, a young man allegedly murdered in West Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, in a bid to address growing concerns about safety in the capital.

Kejriwal condemned the rise in crime, stating, “The situation has spiraled out of control, and people are afraid to step out of their homes after sunset.”

Kejriwal pledged to stand with the citizens and ensure their voices are heard. Recounting the incident, he said two young boys were attacked while returning home, leading to Manish’s death after being stabbed multiple times.

Kejriwal claimed inadequate medical intervention and alleged lapses in police procedures, including not recording the eyewitness’s statement, contributed to the tragedy.

The AAP chief called for accountability, demanding that if the central government cannot manage Delhi’s law and order, it should cede control to someone who can. He further alleged that the perpetrators were freely intimidating others.

Kejriwal stated he has been receiving numerous complaints from citizens and vowed to visit affected areas personally to press for justice and safety reforms.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of politicizing the crime to deflect attention from his government’s alleged failures.

Sachdeva criticized the AAP government’s handling of recent disasters, including waterlogging and electrocution incidents, which claimed over 50 lives in three months.

“Kejriwal is now highlighting months-old crime incidents to shift public focus from his government’s inefficiency, mismanagement, and corruption,” Sachdeva alleged. He also accused Kejriwal of shielding party leaders linked to criminal elements, such as MLA Naresh Balyan.