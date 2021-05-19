Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday came in the line of fire for what the Central government termed as his “irresponsible allegations” against Singapore over the virulent variant of Coronavirus that has hit India.

It happened after Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan objected to the Delhi chief minister’s tweet. Kejriwal had tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday that the “new variant of Coronavirus in Singapore is reported to be extremely dangerous for children. In India, it may come as a third wave” and he appealed to the Centre to suspend air services with Singapore immediately and vaccinate children on priority.

To this, Balakrishnan responded, quoting Kejriwal, “Politicians should stick to facts! There is no “Singapore variant”.”

Separately, a statement from Singapore’s ministry of foreign affairs had said, “MFA regrets the unfounded assertions made on Facebook and Twitter by chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal that a variant of Covid-19 found in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause a third wave of infections in India.”

“MFA is disappointed that a prominent political figure had failed to ascertain the facts before making such claims. MFA met the High Commissioner of India P Kumaran this morning to express these concerns. As highlighted by MOH in its press release of 18 May 2021, there is no “Singapore variant”. The strain prevalent in many of the Covid-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first detected in India.”

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed on Twitter that the Singapore government had called in India’s high commissioner today to convey its strong objection to Delhi CM’s tweet on the ‘Singapore variant’. “High commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy,” he tweeted.

Jumping in to do the damage control, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also tweeted tagging Vivian Balakrishnan, “Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore’s role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship.”

He further censured Kejriwal saying, “However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify-Delhi CM does not speak for India.”

