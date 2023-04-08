Kejriwal heaps praises on Sisodia

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the transformation has taken place in the Delhi government schools over the span of the last 8-9 years due to the work done by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the field of education across the National Capital.

Kejriwal, who laid the foundation stone for the new building blocks at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya, East Vinod Nagar, said with the ‘Education Revolution’ in the National Capital, the children of government schools now dream big and have big aspirations.

He added that they dream about studying in prestigious institutions such as IIT and AIIMS.

“I have studied in an IIT and I know how difficult it is to get admission over there. But now when the children from our government schools get admission in the IITs, it gives me a lot of happiness. Our children are also getting admitted to AIIMS, which is the biggest medical college in the country. So, therefore a massive transformation has taken place in the last 8-9 years in Delhi,” he said.

The CM went on to credit Manish Sisodia for this transformation that has taken place in the field of education across Delhi.

“There is only one name that can be associated with this revolution in Delhi and that name is Manish Sisodia,” he said.

He went on to add that the ‘Education Revolution’ in Delhi has now given hope to millions of children studying in the government schools in other states of the country.

“They believe that the way things changed here in Delhi, similarly their government schools in other states will also improve and they will also be able to have a bright future very soon. A ray of hope has been brought in the lives of poor children across the country because of the work of Manish Sisodia,” he said.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Central Government, Kejriwal said, “These people went on to jail the person who improved the lives of poor children of Delhi. Why would anyone want to jail a person who brought such hope to the lives of millions of children across the country? The BJP leaders say that he was involved in a scam and earned bribes worth crores. Any person who gets so much money is likely to misuse the money and indulge in wrong and criminal activities.”

“But Manish Sisodia would wake up at 6 am and go to inspect schools. Have you heard of any criminal who wakes up that early and goes to inspect schools?” Kejriwal asked.

Kejriwal told the students present at the occasion that a photo has been displayed which shows how the school building will look when it is finally inaugurated after a year. He added that the school will look as beautiful as Colombia University in the US and the students will be very proud of it.