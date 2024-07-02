Kejriwal govt committed to improving judicial infrastructure of Delhi: Atishi

Delhi Law Minister Atishi on Tuesday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is committed to improving the judicial infrastructure of the national capital and added that budgetary allocation for courts increased four times to more than Rs 3,000 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 760 crore in 2014-15.

The Minister made the statement at the foundation stone laying ceremony of three state-of-the-art court complexes in Rohini Sector-26, Shastri Park, and Karkardooma here.

In her address, Atishi said, “On behalf of the Government of NCT of Delhi, I would like to say that under the leadership of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to fulfilling the promise of justice and providing whatever support is necessary to the third pillar of government, the judiciary.”

“During our government’s tenure, we have steadily increased the resources allocated to the Delhi High Court and Delhi District Courts. Before we came to power, in the year 2015, the total budgetary allocation to the courts was Rs 760 crore. This allocation has been steadily increased in the last few years and by 2024-25, it has been increased four times, and now stands at more than Rs 3,000 crore as our budgetary allocation,” she said.

Pointing out that the Judicial infrastructure has been expanded since 2015, the Minister said, “A 60-courtroom complex, the Rouse Avenue Court, was inaugurated in 2019, and 144 courtrooms have been added to Saket, Tis Hazari, and Karkardooma courts. The S-block of the Delhi High Court has been constructed and redeveloped and now Delhi is on its way to become the first state where all district courts will soon operate in Hybrid mode.”

“Today, is a proud moment for all of us as we begin work on this Rs 1,100 crore project of three court complexes, Karkardooma, Shastri Park, and Rohini Sector-26. It is a proud moment as we are taking a step in fulfilling the promise of justice, the promise of the Indian Constitution,” she said.

The Delhi Law Minister further said, “The first promise the Constitution of India makes to the people of the country, is the promise of justice. As we lay the foundation stone today, it is not just the foundation of 200 courtrooms, it is a step in fulfilling the promise of justice. The promise made by the founding fathers of our country as they wrote the Indian Constitution.”

The foundation stone of the three complexes were laid by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.