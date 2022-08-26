The Arvind Kejriwal headed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will bring the confidence motion in the House on Monday to prove that no party MLA has defected and for that purpose, the special session of the Delhi Assembly has been extended by one day.

Speaking at Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday, Kejriwal said the confidence motion will be brought to show people that “Operation Lotus” has become “Operation keechad” in the national capital. “It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright. I would like to bring a Confidence Motion in House to show people that not even one went away, that BJP’s Operation Lotus became “Operation keechad” here.”

Furthermore, Kejriwal alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has purchased 277 MLAs till now across the country.

“We have calculated that 277 MLAs have come to their party (BJP), now if they would have given Rs 20 crore to each MLA then they have bought MLAs worth Rs 5,500 crore. That is why there is inflation as they are using all the money to buy MLAs at expense of the common man,” he said.

He further alleged that the recent raids on AAP leaders by probe agencies are linked to Gujarat assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place later this year.

“All anti-national forces have come together against Delhi’s AAP govt, ours is the most popular government, and these forces want to break us but all our MLAs are together. They will fabricate false cases against us till Gujarat polls,” said Kejriwal.

On the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid at his deputy Manish Sisodia’s residence over the Delhi Excise policy, Kejriwal said that the central agency could not find a single penny.

“The raid continued for 14 hours but not a single penny was found. No jewellery was found, no cash was found, no documents of any land or property were found and no incriminating document was found – nothing was found. It was a false raid,” said Delhi CM.

“They toppled several governments in the country till date – Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya. There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other. People choose a government, they topple it,” he said in the Assembly.

He also alleged Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has now started an investigation into schools to stop good work being done in schools and hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister called out the CBI raids on him and said that the opposition was unable to digest the praise he received across the world.

“Conduct 1,000 more raids, but you will not find anything on me. I have worked for the progress of education in Delhi. That’s the only thing I am guilty of. They aren’t able to digest the world praising what we’ve done,” said Dy CM Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

A special session of the Delhi assembly was called today amid a political slugfest over the CBI raid on Sisodia in the excise policy case and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s allegations that BJP was luring party MLAs to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government.