Kejriwal eating sweets to spike sugar levels, making ground for medical bail: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday claimed jailed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is eating sweets and mangoes to spike up his diabetes for getting a medical bail.

He said there was a conspiracy underway to get the Delhi chief minister out of jail on medical grounds.

“According to sources, Kejriwal’s weight has increased by one kilogram while in jail, and he has been consuming food that are making his sugar levels fluctuate,” Sachdeva said.

He said the AAP leader’s chances of getting a normal bail are very thin, so he is consuming sweets and mangoes brought from his home despite being a type 2 diabetic. “All this is being done to create the ground for his medical bail,” he said.

Sharpening his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP leader said on one hand, a website named ‘Ram Rajya’ is launched and Kejriwal portrays himself as a devotee of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, on the other hand, he is consuming eggs during Navratri inside the jail.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed before a court that the AAP supremo was consuming high sugar foods like mangoes and sweets on a daily basis despite being a type 2 diabetic, allegedly to create grounds for a medical bail.