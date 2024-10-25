Kejriwal calls public grievances an attack: BJP leader Sachdeva

Responding to the Aam Aadmi Party’s claims of an alleged attack on Arvind Kejriwal last Friday, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asserted that no such incident occurred.

According to Sachdeva, Delhi residents are voicing dissatisfaction with city conditions and confronting Kejriwal directly with their grievances.

Sachdeva stated that, during Kejriwal’s visit to Vikaspuri on Friday, local residents approached him to complain about ongoing water issues.

When they offered the AAP chief and his party MLA the same water supplied in their locality, Kejriwal reportedly became agitated, later describing the encounter as an “attack.”

The BJP leader further accused Kejriwal of failing the citizens of Delhi on key issues like roads, electricity, and water, calling him out for labeling citizens’ questions as a political attack.

According to Sachdeva, Kejriwal and other AAP MLAs face growing anti-incumbency sentiment, with residents now protesting poor infrastructure, inadequate sanitation, unreliable water supply, soaring electricity bills, and deteriorating healthcare services.

The Delhi BJP clarified that there has been no physical attack on Kejriwal, only increasing public frustration with the city’s declining conditions, alleged mismanagement, and accusations of corruption among AAP officials.

Sachdeva noted that as frustrations mount, more residents are taking to the streets to demand accountability from Kejriwal and his administration.